Advertisement

Homeland Security to study extremism threat within agency

Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a Cabinet meeting with...
Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the sprawling agency.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said senior DHS officials would explore ways to detect and prevent extremism in an agency that includes the U.S. Coast Guard and the country’s primary immigration enforcement agencies.

“Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today,” Mayorkas said. “As we work to safeguard our Nation, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization.”

DHS did not cite any specific incidents in announcing the review and did not immediately respond to questions about the review.

The agency has increased its focus on domestic extremism since President Joe Biden took office in January. Past incidents include a Coast Guard lieutenant who was accused of being a domestic terrorist and was convicted on weapons and drug charges last year.

Shortly after Biden took office, DHS issued a rare terrorism bulletin warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by antigovernment sentiment after the election, suggesting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol might embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

The agency also directed state, local and tribal agencies receiving annual DHS grants to direct 7.5% of the funds toward addressing the threat from domestic extremism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population slows to smallest gain since Depression
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Attorney: Black man killed by police shot in back of head
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris tells UN body it’s time to prepare for next pandemic
There is a coronavirus outbreak at a Pennsylvania elementary school and faulty ventilation may...
Coronavirus outbreak at a Pennsylvania elementary school