Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured and several cars were damaged by gunfire in a shooting at a Waffle House in Greenville on Sunday.

Greenville Police officers came to the Waffle House at 820 S. Memorial Drive at 3 a.m. where shots were fired between two groups of people in the parking lot, GPD said.

One person, who was identified as Donyell Hill, 38, of Greenville, had gunshot wounds and was taken to Vidant Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and no other injuries have been reported to the Greenville Police Department.

Officers are in the process of reviewing cameras in the area and talking to witnesses. Anyone who has information on this is asked to contact GPD Detective Walker or Crime Stoppers.

