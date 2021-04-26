Deputies searching for 13-year-old girl
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say Zakia Moore has been found and is okay.
Deputies in Craven County are hoping you can find a runaway teenager.
Zakia Moore was last seen running down Temples Point Road towards Highway 101 outside of Havelock on Sunday.
The 13-year-old girl had her hair in a bun, wearing a blue and peach North Face jacket, pink polo shirt, blue jeans, and multi-color Vans shoes.
Deputies believe the girl may be in the Dover area of Craven County.
Anyone with information on Moore should contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.
