Wilson Police Chief retiring in June

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson Police Chief Thomas Hopkins announced he’s retiring on June 1, according to the City of Wilson.

“It has been an honor for me to serve the citizens of Wilson as Police Chief over the last 11 years,” Hopkins said. “Our greatest strengths are the strong bonds and relationships with our citizens and youth. It is our citizens, city staff, and the hard-working men and women of the Wilson Police Department that are responsible for the department’s successes.”

Hopkins is a Wilson native who rose through the ranks of the department over his 26-year career, the city said.

During his tenure, the police department achieved CALEA gold standard accreditation with excellence, which is the highest achievement a department can reach, according to the city.

Hopkins plans to stay involved in the Wilson Police Athletics League as a volunteer after retirement.

The city said Hopkins’ successor will be announced next week.

