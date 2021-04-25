Advertisement

Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) - A Spanish man with COVID-19 symptoms who coughed on work colleagues and told them “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus” has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly infecting 22 people.

Spanish police said their investigation began after a COVID-19 outbreak at the company where the 40-year-old man worked on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Days before the outbreak, the man showed COVID-19 symptoms but refused his colleagues’ suggestions to go home and self-isolate, police said in a statement.

After work, and showing no improvement, he went for a PCR test before visiting a gym and returning to work the next day. Though his superiors told him to go home after he allegedly had showed a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the man refused.

He walked around his workplace, lowering his face mask and coughing on people, saying “I’m going to infect you all with the coronavirus,” according to police.

At the end of the day, his PCR test came back positive. His colleagues were then tested, with five returning positive results. They in turn infected family members, including three infants, police said. At the gym the man visited, three people tested positive and also infected family members.

None of those infected required hospitalization, police said.

A judge charged the man, who was not identified by police, and released him on Saturday evening to await trial, Spain’s Europa Press news agency reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General, Governor & NAACP leaders call for the release of body camera video
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Protesters gather after death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Andrew Brown Jr. death in Pasquotank County sparks Raleigh protests
Two people were killed at this Lenoir County intersection.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
Brian Pearce
Aryan Brotherhood member from Onslow County sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning drops turn to afternoon sunshine
In this image made from video, first responders work the scene of a fire at a hospital in...
Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire
Workers walk past the covered exploded reactor inside a shelter construction at the Chernobyl...
35 years after nuclear accident, Chernobyl warns and inspires
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General, Governor & NAACP leaders call for the release of body camera video