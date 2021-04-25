Advertisement

Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger at crime scene

Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his...
Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his neighbor’s driveway. He faces multiple charges, including criminal damage.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Maricopa Police Department said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call for release of body camera video involving shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Protesters gather after death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Andrew Brown Jr. death in Pasquotank County sparks Raleigh protests
Two people were killed at this Lenoir County intersection.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
Brian Pearce
Aryan Brotherhood member from Onslow County sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

The event raised more than $8,000 for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center, and the...
Young boy crowned No. 1 Josh after pool noodle fight in Nebraska
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Because the mansion is for sale, the couple apparently thought the $5 million property was...
Couple invites guests to wedding at mansion they didn't own or have permission to use
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash