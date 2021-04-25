Advertisement

NCEL 04-24-21

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call for release of body camera video involving shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Two people were killed at this Lenoir County intersection.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
UPDATE: Troopers identify driver in Tuesday chase with Greenville Police
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
UPDATE: Grandson shot by grandfather during break-in dies

Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
NCEL 0424
POWERBALL 0424
