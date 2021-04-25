NC MedAssist holds mobile free pharmacy event in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist held a mobile free pharmacy event in Pitt County to provide over-the-counter medicine to anyone who needs it in Greenville.

The drive-thru event was held at Koinonia Christian Center and included over-the-counter medicine such as cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, and more.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” NC MedAssist said in a statement. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with Vidant Medical Center is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

Participants who were at least 18 years old were able to pre-order their medicine online or they could receive a general medicine package if they showed up without a reservation.

“A lot of [OTC medicine] is really expensive, whether you have insurance or if you don’t,” NC MedAssist’s Nicole Banahene said. “Hardly anybody ever goes to the pharmacy and just says “I need band-aids, and vitamins, and allergy medicine, and I need pain relief,” all that together at the same time. So today, people can worry less coming here and getting some medicines that they need.”

The medicine care packages also included some common household items, such as laundry detergent and bleach.

