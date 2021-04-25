Advertisement

Man facing murder charges after argument at Beaufort County bar

Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing a murder charge after one person was found dead at a bar outside of Chocowinity early Saturday morning.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came to the Beavers Dam Bar where they found an Oklahoma man, Tracy Herman, 51, unresponsive.

A woman at the bar performed CPR on Herman and EMS Personnel also responded and continued life saving measures but Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a video from the bar’s camera system show a man, who they identified as Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, got into an argument with Herman and punched him in the head, rendering him unconscious, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Campbell then struck Herman several more times and fled the scene,” the press release said.

Campbell turned himself in to investigators and has been charged with one open count of murder, according to BCSO. He is being held without bond at this time.

Herman’s body was sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.

