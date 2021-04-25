Advertisement

Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration

People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Family members, friends and clergy members dressed in white and red honored the legacy of hip-hop icon DMX at a homegoing celebration in New York.

Religious leaders and musicians prayed, sang and delivered moving tributes as members of DMX’s family sat in the first rows of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor grew up in Yonkers and delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

His electrifying music focused on themes of religion, violence and redemption, and inspired scores of fans and performers worldwide.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

