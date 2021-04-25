Local moms organize run for “Stop AAPI Hate,” in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For three weeks, people gathered at the East Carolina University’s Main Campus Student Center on Sundays to participate in a run/walk to raise awareness about hate crimes and discrimination against Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

The run was organized by Jinae Kang and Jin Song who said it started after the Atlanta shooting on March 16 when eight people were killed, including six Asian Americans.

Participants of event wearing "#StopAAPIHate" T-shirts. (WITN News)

“My friends and I kept thinking like “We need to do something,” Kang said. “This is so painful, but what I can do is keep bringing these topics to the tabletop so that we can continue to have a conversations and tell our stories.”

Song started running by herself every weekend until more people joined her. The first Sunday, more than 30 people ran and walked for one mile on 10th Street in Greenville and then it increased to 50 people on the second run.

Kang and Song, who have lived in Greenville for over ten years and are both parents, hopes the campaign raises awareness of the sudden increase of racial discrimination against the pan-Asian community taking place across the country.

“Our hearts are broken when we witness an uptick of verbal and physical assaults against people like us,” Kang said. “You may think Greenville is a small town and we have built an inclusive community. But, our Asian community members handle subtle aggressions as well as brazen comments in daily life.”

Sunday was the third and last run, according to the organizers.

People in the community also volunteered to take group photographs for the walk/run and Kang said people have shown their support and loving words on Facebook.

