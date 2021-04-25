Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Monday

Temps will climb well into the 80s late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick Forecast

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 73°. Winds out of the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Lows near 51°. Winds out of the south at 2 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 81°. Winds out of the south at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday

One last day of seasonable temps to start the week. High pressure to the west will bring one more day of light northerly winds, capping the highs in the low 70s. Winds will run at 5-10 under sun filled skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The high will move off the coast Tuesday leading to a wind shift to the south and much warmer temps. Highs will jump to the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. This boost in heat will come with a slight rise in humidity as well (overnight lows rising to the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday nights), but we will dodge the “summer time” humidity with this warming trend. Be sure to use sunscreen if you plan on enjoying the sunshine!

Friday

Our next round of rain will come as we approach the upcoming weekend. Friday marks the arrival of another strong cold front that will knock temperatures down about ten degrees with its passage. It is still too early to determine the likelihood of severe weather, but with the significant temperature drop and the heat we’ll have ahead of the front, thunderstorms look like a fairly safe bet. Highs will hit the low 80s Friday afternoon as the rain rolls in.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Andrew Brown Jr.’s family to view fatal shooting video on Monday
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House

Latest News

WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend