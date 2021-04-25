Jim’s Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Monday

Quick Forecast

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 73°. Winds out of the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Lows near 51°. Winds out of the south at 2 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 81°. Winds out of the south at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday

One last day of seasonable temps to start the week. High pressure to the west will bring one more day of light northerly winds, capping the highs in the low 70s. Winds will run at 5-10 under sun filled skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

The high will move off the coast Tuesday leading to a wind shift to the south and much warmer temps. Highs will jump to the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. This boost in heat will come with a slight rise in humidity as well (overnight lows rising to the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday nights), but we will dodge the “summer time” humidity with this warming trend. Be sure to use sunscreen if you plan on enjoying the sunshine!

Friday

Our next round of rain will come as we approach the upcoming weekend. Friday marks the arrival of another strong cold front that will knock temperatures down about ten degrees with its passage. It is still too early to determine the likelihood of severe weather, but with the significant temperature drop and the heat we’ll have ahead of the front, thunderstorms look like a fairly safe bet. Highs will hit the low 80s Friday afternoon as the rain rolls in.