Injured Bald Eagle released back into the wild

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - A bald eagle that was injured was released back into the wild after weeks of recovering.

The eagle was rescued from the Wilmington area in March and was found with several injuries, including a hole in its face, partial paralysis to its right side and lead poisoning.

Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary said rescuers believe the eagle had gotten into a territorial dispute with the local nesting pair.

“Spinal trauma injuries are one of the worst,” the sanctuary said. “There is not a lot that can be done except to provide pain management, physical therapy and time. Most patients do not recover, or do not survive the stress of captivity. This Eagle however, did!”

The sanctuary said they had to spend several weeks flight conditioning the eagle for release, as it was no longer physically fit and wasn’t able to be put back into the wild after being in captivity for longer than a few weeks.

The eagle was released at Agape Life Family Church in Richlands.

The sanctuary thanked the doctor and people who sent in donations for the eagle’s care.

