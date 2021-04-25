ECU T&F wins seven events at Aggie Classic

Full Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. (ECU) – In its final tuneup before the American Athletic Conference Championships, East Carolina captured seven event titles at the Aggie Classic Saturday at the Irwin Belk Track.

“We had a pretty decent day today considering how bad the weather was all day,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “Most of the team performed very well considering that we had to contend with very undesirable conditions. However, as I always preach to both teams, we have to be prepared to compete in all kinds of conditions regardless of what the weather conditions are. We won some events and had numerous personal bests for the year. Now, we have to have a couple of good weeks of practice and head to the AAC Outdoor Championships.”

Bria Stith posted the eighth-best triple jump mark in program history, winning the event with a total of 12.24 meters. Naadiya Faison also recorded the eighth-highest mark in school history in the shot put, finishing second with an effort of 14.00 meters to snag second place in the event. Additionally, Abby Yourkavitch crossed the finish line in 17:10.70 in the 5,000-meter run – clocking the eighth-fastest time in program history.

In the women’s javelin, Ansley Frady and Rebekah Bergquist finished first and second with respective marks of 39.69 and 39.68 meters. Ryan Davis captured first in the discus with a mark of 52.18 meters while Logan Carroll was second with a total of 47.59 meters.

Starrett Vesper and Candice Whitley snagged second in their respective events. The former recorded a mark of 4.70 meters in the shot put and the latter notched an effort of 44.56 meters in the discus.

Other Pirate event winners included Davis in the hammer (60.60m), Alyssa Sandy in the 100-meter hurdles (14.23), Melicia Mouzzon in the 100m (11.84) and Royal Burris in the 100m (10.55).

The Pirates will take a few weeks to prepare for the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, scheduled for May 14-16 in Tampa, Fla.

