5K Walk and Run raises money for hurricane relief in Eastern North Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 5K Walk and Run sponsored by several businesses was held on Saturday to raise money for hurricane relief in Eastern North Carolina.

The 5K, called “In His Steps,” started at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Greenville.

Participants running in a 5K in Uptown Greenville.
Participants running in a 5K in Uptown Greenville.(WITN News)

Organizers said the name of the event was inspired by a bible verse (Peter 2:21). The church provided shirts for the participants and had organizers at stations along the route to help navigate.

“We came up with this idea, we were looking for something in place of our yard sale,” Alice Daugherty said. “Everybody knows in Eastern North Carolina, we’ve had more than our share of hurricanes so there’s a need of people going out and helping other people, and that’s where it all started.”

The 5K was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s just good to be out here with the church members and others to do this and to celebrate the fact that we can gather, associate pastor Rhonda Morgan said. “I’m an avid walker. I’m not a runner. I know I probably can’t keep up with some of these but I’m going to do my best.”

