Pirates versus Cancer event benefits kids battling cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of people showed up Friday night in support of children fighting cancer.

The Pirates versus Cancer event was held at the East Carolina University Health Sciences Campus.

During the event, both women and men had their hair either trimmed or shaved to help out children in the hospital.

The long hair that was cut will be donated and turned into wigs for children who may have lost their hair during treatments.

Money raised from the hair cuts will be donated to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer through treatments and cures.

Alex Doherty, President of Pirates Versus Cancer says, “It’s really important to stand in solidarity with the kids here and it’s a good way for us to relate with them and a good way for them to know we support them. Especially during COVID, they aren’t seeing a lot of people and we aren’t seeing a lot of people.”

This annual event is organized by ECU Health Sciences students.

