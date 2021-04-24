“Pills Can Kill” prescription drug program held in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office will hold the spring “Pills Can Kill” event today Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in conjunction with “Operation Medicine Drop.”

This one-day event will make it convenient for you to get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs in your home.

You will be able to drop off your unused prescription medication to deputies and police officers who will be at all five Food Lion locations in Carteret County. The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles, or sharps of any kind.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.