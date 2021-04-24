Advertisement

Late scores, defense lift Gold over Purple, 17-3, in ECU football spring game

2021 ECU Football Purple-Gold Spring Game
2021 ECU Football Purple-Gold Spring Game(WITN Sports)
By ECU Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highlights/Interviews | Photo Gallery | Statistics (PDF)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - Freshman receiver Kerry King’s pair of fourth-quarter touchdown receptions and a surging defensive effort lifted the Gold squad to a 17-3 victory in East Carolina’s Purple-Gold scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday. 

The contest, which officially marked the end of ECU’s spring workout period, featured a combined seven tackles for lost yardage and six sacks that played a pivotal role in producing a 3-3 deadlock after three quarters of action. Offensively, the two squads collectively generated 362 yards on 85 plays - an average of 4.3 per snap. 

“The best thing that came out of today was that there were no injuries,” head coach Mike Houston said. “I’m very happy with so many things this spring and I think the kids had fun today. I know they would have liked a little more scoring on the offensive side, but that shows when you split things up like we did, how much they need each other.” 

Gold starting quarterback Mason Garcia connected with Cam Burnette on a 73-yarder before throwing a four-yard scoring pass to King to break the tie. Freshman signal-caller Ryan Stubblefield followed by adding some insurance on Gold’s next possession by finding King in the back of the endzone on an eight-yard toss for the final margin. 

“He (King) has had a great spring,” Houston explained. “He has worked so hard and developed himself, and while he’s always been able to run, it’s his consistency catching the football that has been his biggest improvement.” 

Inside linebacker Jacoby Simpson (game-high 5 tackles), outside linebackers Dre Terry (4) and Elijah Robinson (3) led the Gold defensively and keyed a unit that recorded four of the contest’s six sacks. Safety David Laney accounted for the lone takeaway with an interception to close out the action in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. 

Holton Ahlers guided the Purple squad and led all quarterbacks in passing with a crisp 15-of-17, 133-yard outing. He completed his first seven passes of the day and engineered an opening drive that was capped by a 40-yard Owen Daffer field goal. Garcia, who was seven-of-12 for 96 yards through the air overall, rallied the Gold back with a field goal-producing drive of his own before directing what proved to be the game-winning possession. Stubblefield completed six-of-10 throws for 48 yards, while Alex Flinn backed up Ahlers with a 4-of-12, 39-yard effort.

Both teams rushing attacks were held in check with a combined 38 yards on 31 carries. Keaton Mitchell topped all ball-carriers with 27 yards on four attempts for the Gold team. The Purple squad posted the scrimmage’s top individual receiving performances as Tyler Snead recorded five catches for 41 yards and running back Rahjai Harris added four grabs for 32 yards. 

“It was great to have fans here today, that was incredible,” Houston added. “I told the kids that we needed to make sure you said thank you to those who came back. I look forward to our home opener in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and hopefully it will be 51,000 Pirates cheering and screaming in there. Overall, it was a good spring and now it is time to get ready for exams next week, take a quick break and then get ready for summer training.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Wooten on shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.: “We want the body camera footage made public.”
Two people were killed at this Lenoir County intersection.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
The accident has closed down South Memorial Drive.
UPDATE: Troopers identify driver in Tuesday chase with Greenville Police
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
UPDATE: Grandson shot by grandfather during break-in dies

Latest News

UCF at ECU Baseball
No. 9 ECU baseball out-slugs UCF, 11-8
ECU softball hosts Ohio
Tulsa blanks ECU softball for third straight game, 9-0
New Bern Football - NCHSAA 2nd Round
High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 2nd Round
New Bern Football - NCHSAA 2nd Round
High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 2nd Round