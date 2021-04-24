High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 2nd Round
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Five teams from the WITN viewing area advanced to the Eastern Regional Final round of the NCHSAA playoffs after second round victories Friday night. Get your highlights and final scores!
New Bern, Havelock, Washington, Tarboro, and Northside-Pinetown are the five local teams advancing to the next round.
FINAL SCORES AND EASTERN REGIONAL FINAL MATCHUPS
Class 4A
New Bern 27 - South View 16
Cardinal Gibbons 28 - Richmond County 14
Next Friday: 4A Eastern Regional Final
(3) New Bern (7-1) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (8-0)
Class 3A
Havelock 32 - Northwood 7
Western Alamance 14 - Eastern Alamance 7
Next Friday: 3A Eastern Regional Final
(5) Western Alamance (9-0) at (3) Havelock (9-0)
Class 2AA
Washington 29 - Croatan 14
St. Pauls 14 - SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Next Friday: 2AA Eastern Regional Final
(2) St. Pauls (7-0) at (1) Washington (7-1)
Class 2A
Reidsville 49 - Wallace-Rose Hill 15
Eastern Randolph vs. Northeastern - Saturday at 1 p.m.
Next Friday: 2A Eastern Regional Final
(7) Eastern Randolph / (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville (8-0)
Class 1AA
Tarboro 63 - John A. Holmes 21
Louisburg 42 - East Carteret 22
Next Friday: 1AA Eastern Regional Final
(2) Louisburg (6-2) at (1) Tarboro (7-0)
Class 1A
Northside-Pinetown 43 - Pamlico County 32
Northampton County 42 - Bear Grass 22
Next Friday: 1A Eastern Regional Final
(5) Northside-Pinetown (7-2) at (2) Northampton County (3-3)
