High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 2nd Round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Five teams from the WITN viewing area advanced to the Eastern Regional Final round of the NCHSAA playoffs after second round victories Friday night. Get your highlights and final scores!

New Bern, Havelock, Washington, Tarboro, and Northside-Pinetown are the five local teams advancing to the next round.

FINAL SCORES AND EASTERN REGIONAL FINAL MATCHUPS

Class 4A

New Bern 27 - South View 16

Cardinal Gibbons 28 - Richmond County 14

Next Friday: 4A Eastern Regional Final

(3) New Bern (7-1) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (8-0)

Class 3A

Havelock 32 - Northwood 7

Western Alamance 14 - Eastern Alamance 7

Next Friday: 3A Eastern Regional Final

(5) Western Alamance (9-0) at (3) Havelock (9-0)

Class 2AA

Washington 29 - Croatan 14

St. Pauls 14 - SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Next Friday: 2AA Eastern Regional Final

(2) St. Pauls (7-0) at (1) Washington (7-1)

Class 2A

Reidsville 49 - Wallace-Rose Hill 15

Eastern Randolph vs. Northeastern - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Next Friday: 2A Eastern Regional Final

(7) Eastern Randolph / (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville (8-0)

Class 1AA

Tarboro 63 - John A. Holmes 21

Louisburg 42 - East Carteret 22

Next Friday: 1AA Eastern Regional Final

(2) Louisburg (6-2) at (1) Tarboro (7-0)

Class 1A

Northside-Pinetown 43 - Pamlico County 32

Northampton County 42 - Bear Grass 22

Next Friday: 1A Eastern Regional Final

(5) Northside-Pinetown (7-2) at (2) Northampton County (3-3)

