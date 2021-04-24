Golf outing held to benefit Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Local golfers teed up for a good cause Friday during the annual Teed Off at Cancer Golf Tournament at Greenville Country Club.

The fundraiser, hosted by Delcor, an HVAC company, began 12 years ago in support of the American Cancer Society.

Organizers then began donating proceeds from the tournament to Riley’s Army to help families right here in our own communities.

Riley’s Army supports children with cancer and their families during the difficult path of cancer treatment and raises awareness for pediatric cancer awareness.

More than 80 people participated and they expect to raise between 30,000 to 35,000.

