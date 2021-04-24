Field Day held for exceptional children in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Special Olympics in Washington may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop kids with special needs from getting together and having some fun.

Around 20 children with special needs were able to take part in Field Day at Washington High School Friday.

During the event, children were able to participate in different activities such as a dunking booth, tie-dye station, basketball, and many more fun games.

Serena Current, Exceptional Children’s Teacher says, “Special Olympics was canceled due to COVID-19 and we wanted a way to have an outdoor field day to build inclusion where people with disabilities and without could get together to play sports and socialization.”

The event was all outside and students wore masks while participating.

