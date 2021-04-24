Advertisement

Aryan Brotherhood member from Onslow County sentenced for drug trafficking

Brian Pearce
Brian Pearce(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Sneads Ferry man, who authorities say was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced Friday to 14 and a half years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

Brian Pearce, 27-years-old, pled guilty to the charges last year.

According to law enforcement, Pearce held a position of leadership in the Aryan Brotherhood, which is a neo-Nazi prison gang and organized crime syndicate.

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, on April 12, 2019, Pearce, Bradley Henderson and a third person drove to a residence in the Farmville area to purchase a pound of methamphetamine. They had previously paid for the methamphetamine. The three were waiting for the methamphetamine and concerned they were going to be robbed. Pearce kicked in the door of the residence. Pearce then fired a round into the floor and demanded the methamphetamine. They received 8 ounces of methamphetamine and left.

On the way back they failed to stop at a police checkpoint. Officers pursued the vehicle which made one turn and abruptly stopped when Pearce jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Pearce hid the methamphetamine and handgun in the woods. He returned for the items after he bonded out of jail and retrieved the methamphetamine but was unable to find the handgun. The handgun was later recovered by law enforcement.

On May 6, 2019, the Holly Ridge Police Department conducted a traffic stop where Pearce was the driver. Two bags of methamphetamine were recovered from the driver’s seat and two bags of methamphetamine were recovered from Pearce. Additionally, officers located chunks of loose methamphetamine scattered in the front passenger area.

On May 22, 2019, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted surveillance at a residence in Snead’s Ferry for narcotics and gang activity. Pearce was a passenger in a truck outside of the residence. Detectives searched the residence which also appeared to be a clubhouse for the gang and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, several firearms and gang paraphernalia. According to law enforcement Pearce was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and occupied a position of leadership in the organization.

Henderson was previously sentenced to just over 9-years for his role in this conspiracy.

