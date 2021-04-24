Advertisement

Andrew Brown Jr. death in Pasquotank County sparks Raleigh protests

Protesters gather after death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protesters gather after death of Andrew Brown Jr.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Friday night following the deputy involved killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Pasquotank County Wednesday.

Raleigh Police officially declared the protest an ‘unlawful assembly’ as of 8 p.m as around 40 people marched through the city toward Glenwood South.

Protesters began dispersing shortly after this. Raleigh Police tweeted appreciation for the crowd remaining peaceful and respectful.

The protesters say such gatherings are about seeking justice.

