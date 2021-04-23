Advertisement

Weather forces revised Saturday schedule for ECU athletics

By ECU Athletics
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather arriving in the area, scheduled start times for home East Carolina football, softball and baseball events Saturday have been revised.

The Pirates’ open football scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will begin at 10:30 a.m. Complimentary parking will be available in the Shreve Lot (north side), while stadium entry points will be through Gates 7 & 8. Sections on the north side will be blocked off to allow for social distancing and masks will be required upon entry into the stadium.

ECU’s softball game against Tulsa has also been moved up to a 10:30 a.m. start at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, while the Pirates’ baseball contest versus UCF will now feature an 11:00 a.m. first pitch at Clark-LeClair Stadium. General public parking for baseball and softball will be in the Belk Lot off Charles Blvd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City will ask judge to release video; police radio traffic says Brown shot in the back
Pasquotank County Sheriff and Chief Deputy discuss fatal shooting
Pasquotank County Sheriff releases video statement on fatal shooting
Double fatal accident in Lenoir County.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified

Latest News

ECU baseball head coach Cliff Godwin
No. 9 ECU baseball welcomes UCF to Greenville this weekend
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson
Ingram drops game-high 29, Pelicans roll past Magic, 135-100
Imajae Dodd transfers to CSU
Snow Hill native Imajae Dodd transfers to Charleston Southern University