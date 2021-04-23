Weather forces revised Saturday schedule for ECU athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather arriving in the area, scheduled start times for home East Carolina football, softball and baseball events Saturday have been revised.

The Pirates’ open football scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will begin at 10:30 a.m. Complimentary parking will be available in the Shreve Lot (north side), while stadium entry points will be through Gates 7 & 8. Sections on the north side will be blocked off to allow for social distancing and masks will be required upon entry into the stadium.

ECU’s softball game against Tulsa has also been moved up to a 10:30 a.m. start at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, while the Pirates’ baseball contest versus UCF will now feature an 11:00 a.m. first pitch at Clark-LeClair Stadium. General public parking for baseball and softball will be in the Belk Lot off Charles Blvd.

