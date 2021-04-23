Advertisement

UPDATE: Grandson shot by grandfather during break-in dies

A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONG VIEW, N.C. (AP) - Police say a man who was shot by his grandfather when he broke into his home has died.

Long View police say 34-year-old Jessie DeWayne Gibson died Tuesday night at a Charlotte hospital.

The News-Herald of Morganton reports that 76-year-old George William Gibson Sr. is hospitalized because of complications from his grandson assaulting him.

Authorities say Jessie Gibson forced his way into his grandfather’s home in Hickory on April 15, attempted to steal money from him and assaulted him.

According to police, George Gibson shot his grandson during the attack and didn’t realize who had attacked him because Jessie Gibson’s face was covered.

