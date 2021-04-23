TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is facing charges after troopers say she ran a stop sign and killed a husband and wife.

Kimberly Barrett, 42, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The accident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wallace Family Road and Tilghman Mill Road, northeast of Kinston.

The Highway Patrol says Antonio Rhem, 37, and Regina Rhem, 39, died in the crash.

The Rhems were heading south on Wallace Family Road, while Barrett was westbound on Tilghman Mill Road. The couple’s vehicle landed on its top in a nearby yard after getting hit, troopers say.

People familiar with the intersection say it is the site of numerous bad accidents.

