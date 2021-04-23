Advertisement

Tip from ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of...
Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis, police said.(Kenner Police via WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after a tip from a television show helped detectives close a decade-old double homicide cold case.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

In June of 2010, police say Ellsworth and Davis were found shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 700 block of Farrar Street in Kenner, Louisiana. The couple was pronounced dead on scene.

The couple’s three-year-old son was found in the backseat, injured from the impact of the crash.

Kenner Police re-opened the investigation in March after receiving a tip from the television documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Detectives were able to connect Nelson to the homicide by DNA and additional circumstantial evidence.

Officials believe Nelson may also be responsible for a July 2010 double homicide where Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams, who lived in the same block of Farrar Street, were found shot to death and bound by duct tape, floating in Lake Ponchartrain.

Officials believe both homicide cases are related and Kenner detectives have been in contact with St. Tammany Parish investigators.

Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City will ask judge to release video; police radio traffic says Brown shot in the back
Pasquotank County Sheriff and Chief Deputy discuss fatal shooting
Pasquotank County Sheriff releases video statement on fatal shooting
Double fatal accident in Lenoir County.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
‘We’re gonna do this’: Biden closes global summit on climate
President Joe Biden talked about the economic opportunities that come with action on addressing...
Biden talks opportunity for jobs at climate summit
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City will ask judge to release video; police radio traffic says Brown shot in the back
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity, questions to California governor race
Police radio traffic says Andrew Brown was shot in the back
Police radio traffic says Andrew Brown was shot in the back