Snow Hill native Imajae Dodd transfers to Charleston Southern University

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a month of waiting, Snow Hill native and former Greene Central basketball standout Imajae Dodd finally announced his commitment to Charleston Southern University Thursday night on social media.

The former Ram spent the past two seasons at UNCW, but on March 8 Dodd decided he needed a change of scenery and put his name in the ever-popular NCAA Transfer Portal.

45 days later, Dodd determined that the Bucs provided the best opportunity for him.

In a Zoom interview with WITN Sports Thursday night, Dodd said he’ll be leaving for Charleston in late May after receiving some offers from a few JUCO, DII and DI programs.

“First of all, it’s a beautiful city,” said Dodd in a Zoom interview Thursday night. “Beautiful city. Me and Coach [Barclay] Radebaugh had a very good relationship, so I just felt like it was the best fit. I just want to come in and work hard and just whatever coach asks me to do, I just want to come in and do it 110 percent.”

Dodd averaged four points and four rebounds per game in 43 games played across two seasons with the Seahawks.

He will be a junior upon arrival in South Carolina but will have three years of eligibility remaining.

