Rosewood High School - Chantelle Houston

Chantelle Houston

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Chantelle Houston and I will be graduating from Rosewood High School this June. I will be attending The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall to pursue a degree in psychology. After my undergraduate degree, I hope to be able to attend medical school to become a psychiatrist. In the long run, I hope to have a successful and happy future where I am able to use my resources to allow others to live happier lives. Aside from my education, I love spending time with my friends and family and participating in my favorite extracurricular activities. One of my favorite clubs in high school was DECA, where I served as my chapter’s president during my senior year. I also participated in my choir’s advanced ensemble for 2 years, although I have been in choir since 7th grade. I have been to numerous honor choir events, where I further developed my leadership skills and friendships. I look forward to what the future holds, and I cannot wait to move on to the next chapter of my life.

SCHOOL:

Rosewood High School

NAME:

Chantelle Houston

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

After graduating, I will be attending The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and majoring in psychology.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task during my senior year was the college application process. It’s time consuming and it’s important to pay close attention to deadlines.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Be as involved as you can. It’s the easiest way to make new friends and discover new things you enjoy.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Getting accepted into college. It’s a nice feeling knowing all of your previous hard work has paid off, and it reduced a lot of stress.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself continuing my psychology career. Ideally, I would be a psychiatrist.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my mother. I have seen this woman overcome so many obstacles and prosper each time. She is the definition of a strong and independent woman, and I aspire to be like her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am extremely dedicated. I give my all in school, work, and to others.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -Dale Carnegie

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My mother



My friends



Security



My teachers and guidance counselor



Balance

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would just love to travel. I don’t want to be stuck in one place forever, but I would love to travel and visit places in Europe, South America, etc.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I never really told anyone that I used to play violin. I played for a short period of time before I moved to North Carolina.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I absolutely loved junior year. It was extremely stressful, but I made great memories with my friends and became more involved in my extracurriculars.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Definitely my phone, at least it would provide me with some type of entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.