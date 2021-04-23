Riverside High School - Coleman Baker

Coleman Baker

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Coleman Wayne Baker. I am seventeen years old and a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. Throughout my tenure of high school, I have been involved in numerous extra-curricular activities. I was a member of FCA, HOSA, National Honor Society, and SGA in which I served as the class secretary. Sports have always been an important part of my life. During my freshman, sophomore, and junior years at Riverside I played soccer, basketball, and baseball. As a senior I added cross country to this list of accomplishments. I am an active member of Macedonia Christian Church. As a result of the many lessons I learned from my ministers, Sunday School teachers, and members of the congregation I have been provided with a firm Christian foundation to help prepare me for this next phase in my life. After I graduate, I plan to attend East Carolina University and major in Sports Studies with a concentration in Sports Management. My goal is to become a college recruiter or college athletic director.

SCHOOL:

Riverside High School

NAME:

Coleman Wayne Baker

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

• Attend East Carolina University.

• Major in Sports Studies with a concentration in Sports Management.

• Minor in Business Administration

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Completing college applications and scholarships

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Learn to manage your time wisely while enjoying your high school experience.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Making the Eastern Finals in Basketball (We were the Eastern Final Runner Up)

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

• College Athletic Director

• Family

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is a man I have never seen face to face. This man is Jesus Christ. Because of my relationship with him I have learned to accept other people where they are as well as love them for who they are.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I participated in 3-4 sports each year in high school while maintaining a high GPA

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard” Kevin Durant

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

• God

• Family

• Church

• Friends

• Sports

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could live anywhere in the world I would choose to live right here in Williamston, North Carolina. This small rural town has deep roots for me. Most of my family lives within five miles of me and has been a very influential part of my life. My community has supported me all of my life and I feel that I now have the opportunity to give back to them.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have not used a comb since the seventh grade. I use my hand!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Senior Year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Bible

