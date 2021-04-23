Ridgecroft School - Lane Slachta
WITN Class of 2021
Lane Slachta
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Lane Slachta and I am the son of Chris and Cheryl Slachta of Ahoskie NC. I have attended Ridgecroft School since Pre- K3. I have always had a passion for the outdoors including hunting and even just playing in the woods as a kid. I have participated in many sports at school and even outside of school including travel baseball and American Legion baseball. I cannot wait to see what the future holds but I also cherish the past so thank you to Ridgecroft and everyone else who has influenced me in the past 18 years.
SCHOOL:
Ridgecroft School
NAME:
Lane Thomas Slachta
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
Attend East Carolina University
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
dealing with COVID-19 rules and regulations at school.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
to not wait until your grades go down to try harder.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being able to play sports without COVID affecting it too much
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
running my own business
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My Father, we have been through a lot together whether it is sports, life, hunting, or anything in between and in the end it is beneficial for both of us.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I have gained strength and confidence through adversity and overcoming challenges in life since a very young age including the day I was born.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” Abraham Lincoln
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Family, Friends, God, Trust, and someone’s word
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
To any island and because I have always wanted to live on an island and love the beach and fishing.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have many had the same few classmates throughout school and we are more like family and know almost everything about each other
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
Knife, could use it to get food and help build shelter
