Ridgecroft School - Lane Slachta

WITN Class of 2021
Lane Slachta - WITN Class of 2021
Lane Slachta - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021
Lane Slachta

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lane Slachta and I am the son of Chris and Cheryl Slachta of Ahoskie NC. I have attended Ridgecroft School since Pre- K3. I have always had a passion for the outdoors including hunting and even just playing in the woods as a kid. I have participated in many sports at school and even outside of school including travel baseball and American Legion baseball. I cannot wait to see what the future holds but I also cherish the past so thank you to Ridgecroft and everyone else who has influenced me in the past 18 years.

SCHOOL:

Ridgecroft School

NAME:

Lane Thomas Slachta

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend East Carolina University

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

dealing with COVID-19 rules and regulations at school.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

to not wait until your grades go down to try harder.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to play sports without COVID affecting it too much

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

running my own business

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My Father, we have been through a lot together whether it is sports, life, hunting, or anything in between and in the end it is beneficial for both of us.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have gained strength and confidence through adversity and overcoming challenges in life since a very young age including the day I was born.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Abraham Lincoln

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, Friends, God, Trust, and someone's word

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

To any island and because I have always wanted to live on an island and love the beach and fishing.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have many had the same few classmates throughout school and we are more like family and know almost everything about each other

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Knife, could use it to get food and help build shelter

