Richlands High School - Bailey Brown

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Bailey Brown, in June I will graduate from Richlands High School, and in the fall, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington. While at UNCW I plan to major in international business with a concentration in management and a minor is Spanish with the hopes of someday becoming a CEO. While in high school I was a member of the golf team all four years, I was a part of our student council, I was in the National Beta Club, SkillsUSA, Student to Student, and Odyssey of the Mind. Throughout my four years in SkillsUSA I represented Richlands as a chapter, regional, and state officer. Throughout high school I competed in several prepared speech contests, placing as high as first in the state.

SCHOOL:

Richlands High School

NAME:

Bailey Brown

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

After graduating I plan to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington. I have been accepted into the honors college at UNCW. I plan to major in international business with a concentration in management and minor in Spanish.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior was definitely having to adjust to everything being in a virtual setting. We had to find a way to not only navigate virtual classes but also virtual club meetings.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

As cliché as it sounds make the most of your four years in high school. Time absolutely flies by. Also, if you plan to go to college take AP and Dual Enrollment classes they will not only help prepare you for college, but you can also get college credit from them.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year so far was when I found out I got accepted into UNCW! UNCW has been my dream school for as long as I can remember so it was really exciting to get accepted!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I see myself working for Amazon and traveling around the world.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is Jesus! I am a Christian and I’m not ashamed of it! Jesus has definitely helped me come this far and I know he has so much more in store for me! I would not be the person that I am today if I hadn’t accepted Him as my Savior!

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a big personality and even bigger goals!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“When troubles come your way consider it an opportunity for great joy” James 1:2

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. Jesus 2. Family 3. Friends 4. Education 5. My Future

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would probably move to Canada because I am a huge hockey fan and being in a country that is such a huge hockey country would be so incredible.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I love listening to 80′s rock music!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my junior year because I was a state officer for SkillsUSA North Carolina, I became close friends with two of the best friends anyone could ask for, and I made huge strides in my golf career.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take my Bible because it would serve as a constant reminder that God will get me through it and he will send someone to help me off of the island.

