Pitt County Cooperative Extension hosts Earth Day workshop

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Cooperative Extension recognized Earth Day Thursday with a workshop about ways to go green in your garden.

Horticulture agents say environmentally friendly gardening can start with something as simple as planting a tree, to complex techniques like composting and irrigation.

Hannah Smith, Horticulture Extension Agent says, “Spring is definitely here and Earth Day is a great time to just get outside and dig in the earth a little bit and get more acquainted with plants and in ways that you can create beautiful spaces in your yard.”

The workshop also looked at landscaping ideas like expanding gardens and plant beds to reduce the amount of grass coverage in yards which often require gas-powered equipment for maintenance.

