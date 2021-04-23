Phillip’s Forecast: Showers Saturday may turn severe by evening

Slight Risk of Severe Storms Late Saturday (Jim Howard)

Friday Night

Skies will see increasing clouds. Lows will be near 48. Winds will be light from the southwest.

Saturday Morning

An approaching system will bring thicker clouds Saturday morning with a chance of showers as early as late morning. Morning rain chances 50%. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely. Highs will be close to 70 with increasing southerly winds. Will will reach 15 to 20 mph by sunset. Rain chances 70%.

Saturday Evening

A band of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Watch the southwestern sky for any approaching storms. Hail and strong gusty winds are possible with any storms. Temperatures will drop through the 60s. Southerly winds will blow 15 to 25 with higher gusts near storms.

Sunday

Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 74 as the system moves well off the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. Winds will be northerly at 10 to 15 mph.