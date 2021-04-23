New bill in NC Senate calls for change in release of body cam footage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senate Bill 510 was proposed on April 5, 2021 to require all law enforcement agencies in the state of North Carolina to release any body cam footage as public record after a 48 hour period.

This was proposed just a few weeks prior to the police shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC.

As of now, the state doesn’t deem body cam footage as public record.

North Carolina Senator Don Davis (D) and other members of the General Assembly who are in support of this bill want to keep the scale of law balanced. “Right now I’m sure a lot of people are just wanting to know that the justice system will work for them. I’m praying for our Pasquotank County community including Mr. Brown’s family, as well as our law enforcement community.”

Members of the Elizabeth City community took to the streets in protest of the shooting.

The body camera footage still has yet to be released on the incident, but the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

