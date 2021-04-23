Medical laboratory professionals celebrated this week

Advertisement

By Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Medical Laboratory professionals are being celebrated this week during the 45th anniversary of Lab Week.

Lab Week is an annual celebration of laboratory professionals and healthcare workers who play a vital role in health care and work in the lab setting.

Labcorp in Greenville is celebrating by having a sweet and savory treat for its workers every day this week.

The Greenville Labcorp manager, Chris Sanchez said he loves Lab Week every year because it’s a chance for his employees to know they are appreciated.

Thursday, The Jerk Truck was in the parking lot providing lunch. Friday Labcorp employees will get ice cream.

