Jim’s Forecast: Quiet Friday; Severe Risk Late Saturday

Quick Forecast:

Thursday Sunrise: Clear and cold with some frost likely. Calm winds. Temps near 35 at 7:00 a.m.

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny with highs reaching near 67. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Frost Possible Early Friday (WITN Weather)

Friday

Once the sun starts to lift off the horizon, frost will melt away quickly Friday morning. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will climb to near 67 late Friday afternoon. Winds will be light from the west during the afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

The next system will move toward our area Saturday to bring some showers and possibly thunderstorms. Rain chances are 70%. Highs will reach close to 70 with light southerly winds. That system will take rain off the coast late Saturday night, so Sunday will be dry and pleasant with highs near 74.