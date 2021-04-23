Interest continues to decline for COVID-19 Vaccines

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - More than 6 million North Carolinians are vaccinated against COVID-19 with a least one dose, but local health leaders say they are finding it harder and harder to fill appointments for those who are still not vaccinated.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson says at the peak of demand for the shot, they were filling more than 800 appointments within just 30 minutes, but Harrelson says that is no longer the case.

“Our call center is probably experiencing 150 appointments a week, so where we’re at right now, we’ve actually been declining our allotments from the state because we know we can’t move that much vaccine,” said Harrelson.

This is an issue being seen at the national level as well. During a briefing on Friday the White House COVID-19 Response Team say they remain steadfast in their message that vaccines work and are safe and they are continuing to encourage anyone who has not gotten their inoculation yet to do so.

“We need to continue to build vaccine confidence as Dr. Murphy talked about and answer questions about safety and efficacy and make sure that we continue to have equity at the center of everything we do but I think the case for getting vaccinated is compelling and we need to make sure that we have the information they need to make that decision and hopefully people will get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Jeff Zients the COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Both at the state and federal level efforts remain underway to encourage employers to offer paid time off for those wanting to get their vaccine, and some national chains have even offered discounts or free items for those who can show their vaccine card.

