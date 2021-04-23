First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Slight Risk of Severe Storms Saturday Evening:

Slight Risk of Severe Storms Late Saturday (Jim Howard)

An area of low pressure will approach the area late Saturday into Saturday night. The storm will bring a round of showers and storms from mid afternoon Saturday through late Saturday night. The risk for a few severe storms will come from around 7:00 p.m. through 2:00 a.m. The risk will run for counties generally along highway 264 and all points south. The primary threat will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hailstones up to 1″ in diameter. The tornado risk will be low, but an isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out. Most areas will receive around 1.00″ of rainfall before the rain moves offshore early Sunday morning

