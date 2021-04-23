Fall opening expected for ECU Life Sciences & Biotech building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you have been to Uptown Greenville you may have noticed the progress on one of East Carolina University’s newest buildings.

Construction on the Life Sciences and Biotechnology building is moving along.

As of right now, the building is on track to open this fall.

The building is four stories tall, has over 141,000 square feet of space, and will be the home for the ECU Department of Biology and ECU researchers.

Michael Van Scott, ECU Interim Vice Chancellor for Research, Economic Development and Engagement says, “We have a pharma center, a training center that is planned for the biopharmaceutical industry in the area. That center will be a hub where we work with community colleges and public school systems to prepare the workforce for the pharmaceutical industry in this area.”

Some of the programming in the building will include bioprocessing, bioimaging, and optical physics.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.