ENC marks National Day of Silence virtually

The 25th Anniversary celebration of The National Day of Silence will allow LGBTQ youth to use their voices virtually
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) held its 25th Annual Day of Silence Celebration called “Break the Silence” virtually Friday. It started at 7p.m. on the GLSEN.org website.

The GLSEN Day of Silence was created by two college students in the 90′s in an effort to protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ people in schools. In this protest, LGTBQ students and allies take a vow of silence for the majority of the day, until the Break the Silence Celebration.

Flags inside LGBTQ Center at ECU
Flags inside LGBTQ Center at ECU(WITN News)

Normally the celebration would take place in person, but with COVID still a lingering issue, organizers decided to do what they felt was the most health conscious.

There will be several special guests speakers in the virtual celebration, among those will be actor Zachary Quinto. Even though the name of the day has the word “silence” in it, members of the community say they will never be able to be silent on the matters of social injustice.

