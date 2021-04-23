Advertisement

Deputies say alarm trips up school burglar

Charlie Rose, Jr.
Charlie Rose, Jr.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an alarm tripped up a school burglar early Thursday morning.

Charlie Rose, Jr. was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of burglary tools.

Craven County deputies say the alarm went off at Brinson Memorial Elementary School on Neuse Forrest Avenue, outside of New Bern around 4:00 a.m.

Deputies in the area discovered numerous electronic items from the school outside and were able to identify Rose as a suspect.

Rose is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

