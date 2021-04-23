Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth City will ask judge to release video; police radio traffic says Brown shot in the back
Pasquotank County Sheriff and Chief Deputy discuss fatal shooting
Pasquotank County Sheriff releases video statement on fatal shooting
Double fatal accident in Lenoir County.
TROOPERS: Woman kills Kinston couple after running stop sign
William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
Charlie Rose, Jr.
Deputies say alarm trips up school burglar
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.