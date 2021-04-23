Bill seeking permanent daylight saving in NC clears House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An effort to stop the biannual clock adjustments in North Carolina required to comply with daylight saving time rules has passed the state House.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation that would move clocks up an hour for good, but only should Congress first pass a law allowing states to act. The measure now goes to the Senate.

Some supporters of permanent daylight saving time say it will expand outdoor recreation activities in the evenings. But critics point out it would mean more dark mornings going to school and work.

The state House passed a similar bill in 2019.

