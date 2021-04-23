An Emerald Isle garbage route is leaving kindness on the curb

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men in Emerald Isle may just be the luckiest garbage collectors in Eastern North Carolina.

David Hancock and Bryan Major’s route has become filled with neighbors going out of their way to make them feel wanted and needed, starting with Jace and Luke Markovich’s house.

Every week, their mom Erica says, they wake up, bundle up if necessary, and wait at the end of their driveway for Hancock and Major to roll through, so they can see their truck work and to say ‘hi.’

“They’re just kind. They’re just kind people that just love my kids,” said Markovich. “They just love to see the truck. I have two little boys, they love trucks so garbage and recycle, it’s right up their alley.”

And then, as quick as they come, they’re gone. But, their route of kindness doesn’t end there. Down the road, Betty Cox is waiting with a surprise of her own. She bakes fresh banana nut bread for them, along with the police, fire and rescue squads.

“Just watching them in the cold and the rain and getting out and taking trash cans up to the residences and things like that and I just feel like it’s just very important.”

It’s a small, simple act of kindness Hancock and Major say they appreciate greatly.

“Just people being nice to us,” said Hancock. “And treating us like we’re somebody. Like we’re people, human. Oh yeah, it makes your day.”

But as they move on to their next stop, they leave behind an impression Markovich says she hopes sticks with her boys for the rest of their lives.

“Kindness. Hopefully, it stays with them and they carry that on and show it to others,” said Markovich.

