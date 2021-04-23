Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl abducted from Caswell County

Caswell County infant abducted
Caswell County infant abducted(NC DPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Caswell County Sheriff`s Office is searching for 7-week-old Jupiter Aria Caudle.

Caudle is a white female, approximately 21 inches tall, weighing 11 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say there are two abductors: Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Caudle is described as a 42-years-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium length hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar, black jeans and has tattoos all over both arms

Crawford is a 24-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium length hair and black eyes and a tattoo of the planet Jupiter.

Their last known location was in Pelham, NC.

If you have any information regarding this abduction you can call the Caswell County Sheriff`s Office at (336) 694-2555, or call 911 or *HP.

