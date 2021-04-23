Advertisement

Aho has 2 short-handed goals, Hurricanes beat Panthers 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) is congratulated by teammates after scoring...
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By PAUL GEREFFI
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two short-handed goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night to move into sole possession of first-place in the Central Division.

Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Martinook also scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves, and Martin Necas had three assists. The Hurricanes have won six consecutive games against the Panthers this season.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots. The Panthers lost for the first time at home in eight games.

The teams will finish the two-game set Saturday.

Trailing 3-2, the Panthers were on a 6-on-4 power play in the final minute, but Aho’s empty-net goal made it 4-2 with 15.2 left.

Barkov’s second goal came during a 5-on-3 power play. Barkov’s shot from the slot beat Nedeljkovic with 7:58 left in the third to cut it to 3-2.

Aho scored his first short-handed goal to stretch the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-1. The Panthers turned the puck over at their blue line and Carolina got behind the defense and took advantage of a two-on-none, passing back and forth between Necas and Aho as the skated in. Aho put the puck into an open net with 1:52 left in the second.

Niederreiter’s power-play goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with 8:51 left in the second.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead when his shot from the right circle bounced off the post and crossed the goal line at 6:22 of the first.

Martinook tied it 14 seconds into the second when he poked in a rebound from in front that bounced off the skate of a defenseman and into the net.

MILESTONE

Florida’s Keith Yandle played his 914th consecutive NHL game, tying Garry Unger for second-most consecutive NHL history.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers cap attendance at 25% of capacity. 4,683 were at Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Neighbor says Andrew Brown was driving away when shot by deputy
There is a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon.
NEW INFO: Man killed by Pasquotank Co. deputy identified
William Pittman was arrested on East Hanrahan Road around 2:00 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing cars in multiple counties caught driving stolen vehicle in Pitt County
Pasquotank County Sheriff and Chief Deputy discuss fatal shooting
Pasquotank County Sheriff releases video statement on fatal shooting
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Latest News

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson
Ingram drops game-high 29, Pelicans roll past Magic, 135-100
Imajae Dodd transfers to CSU
Snow Hill native Imajae Dodd transfers to Charleston Southern University
Imajae Dodd transfers to CSU
Snow Hill native Imajae Dodd transfers to Charleston Southern University
Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson
Ingram drops game-high 29, Pelicans roll past Magic, 135-100