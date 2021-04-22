Advertisement

Winterville man facing dozens of secret peeping charges

Omar Corona
Omar Corona(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man is facing dozens of secret peeping charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

Warrants say Omar Corona secretly photographed the victim in a bathroom at his home on Boyd Street.

It says the 37-year-old man used an iPhone to take the pictures between March 16th and March 24th of this year.

Corona is charged with 21 counts of felony secret peeping and 21 counts of possessing photographic image from peeping.

The case was investigated by Winterville police.

The man is being held on a $400,000 bond and his next court date is May 5th.

