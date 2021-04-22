TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 shuts down northbound lanes in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The northbound lanes of I-95 in Nash County are closed early Thursday morning after a crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Rocky Mount at mile markers 145 through 150. They expect the road to be closed until around 10 a.m.

For a detour, NCDOT is telling drivers to take exit 145, and follow N.C. 4 to N.C. 48. From there you can turn left on the N.C. 48 north, and follow that road to N.C. 33. Drivers can follow N.C. 33 east to get back on I-95 on Exit 150.

