South Creek High School - Trevondra Brown

Trevondra Brown

BIOGRAPHY:

My full name is Trevondra Ayanna Brown. I was born on December 17, 2002, at Martin General Hospital in Williamston, North Carolina, at 8:45 am. I currently work at Bojangles/Tands Inc. in Robersonville, North Carolina. I attend South Creek High School, where I play volleyball and basketball. While at South Creek High School, I have maintained a 4.38 GPA while participating in Senior Beta Club and National Honor’s Society.

SCHOOL:

South Creek High School

NAME:

Trevondra Ayanna Brown

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year I plan to attend Campbell University or East Carolina University as a full time undergraduate student.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is deciding what you’re going to do with your life after high school.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I advise underclassmen to volunteer as much as possible and apply for as many scholarships as possible if they are going to college. Always strive to get the best grades as possible.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is being able to play volleyball in the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In the next ten years, I see myself being a pediatrician.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mother is the most influential person in my life. She stopped working to make sure that I wasn’t being left behind in school and could get the best grades as possible.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have learned from the deaths of multiple family members that death is the end of one’s journey on earth, but not their eternal journey.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Every hour should be treated as your last. You never know when you will take your last breath on earth.”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value God, prayer/meditation, time, family, and my job at Bojangles in Robersonville.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Paris, France because of the fashion industry.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates don’t know that I am not a very good swimmer.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my sophomore year. I was able to give back to my community the most because I was settled in high school and there weren’t any obstacles in the way.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and I could only take one item with me, I would take a white pillow case. I could hang it in a tree, so that a helicopter could see it.

